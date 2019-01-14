Motorcyclist in critical condition with head injury after being thrown from bike

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is the hospital in critical condition after they crashed their bike into a sedan late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Evers Road, near Loop 410.

According to police, witnesses told them that the motorcycle crashed into the sedan just as it was attempting to pull into an apartment complex.

The unidentified motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury.

The driver of the sedan gave a statement to detectives and was not taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

