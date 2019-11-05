Motorcyclist injured in West Side crash overnight

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was injured following a crash on the city's West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on Mainland Drive near Olde Village Drive.

According to police, the man took the curve too fast and lost control of the bike, crashing into the curb.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital with a broken leg and is expected to recover.

His name and age were not disclosed.

