Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Garcia, 55, died after being thrown from his motorcycle while traveling northbound on Callaghan Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, Garcia was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his bike near Viva Max Drive.

Police said after being thrown, he hit plastic dividers in the street. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police said a segment of the street was temporarily shut down as emergency crews worked at the crash site.

