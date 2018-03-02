Motorcyclist run off road by pickup truck, crashes bike, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized following an overnight crash, San Antonio police said Friday.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on Crosswinds Way near North Weidner Road on the city's far Northeast Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Crosswinds Way when he was run off the road by a red Dodge pickup truck.

RELATED: 2 hospitalized after head-on vehicle crash on city's East Side

The man in his 40s was thrown off the bike. He suffered a head injury along with injury to his torso, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center to be checked out.

Officers said they are now searching for the driver of the pickup truck.

