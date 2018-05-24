Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle late Wednesday night.

The accident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Blanco Road near Loop 1604 on the city's North Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist crashed into the side of a sport utility vehicle while turning onto the access road.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name, age and condition are not currently known.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.

