Motorcyclist taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on Northwest Side

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following a wrong-way crash overnight, Balcones Heights police said Friday.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. near the Loop 410 and Interstate 10 access road on the city's Northwest Side.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the motorycyclist was driving the wrong way.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

Police also did not say what, if any charges he may face.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

