Multiple lanes closed on NB I-35 near N. Pine underpass due to fatal accident

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 35 near the North Pine underpass is presently closed due to a major accident involving a pedestrian, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 a.m.

San Antonio police spokesman Officer Doug Greene said the male pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Interstate 35.

The man in 60s has not been identified by police.

Police have already closed the ramp to northbound I-35 from Interstate 37 and have now closed the ramp from Highway 281 to northbound Interstate 35.

Officials advise motorists to find an alternate route if possible. You can view a live transguide shot of the scene by clicking above.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

For all of KSAT 12's traffic news, click here.

Major accident NB I-35 near N. Pine underpass. SAPD and SAPD are closing muliple lanes. pic.twitter.com/f4QvJH7pWz — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.