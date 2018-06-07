New roundabout coming to Central Library area

SAN ANTONIO - A new roundabout will open near the Central Library next week.

Main and San Pedro avenues and Navarro Street will serve as feeder streets for the roundabout.

Drivers need to remember the following tips when encountering the new roundabout:

Slow down and yield to other drivers and pedestrians already on the roundabout. They have the right of away.

There is continuous traffic flow without any signal lights.

Pedestrian crossings are clearly marked and spaces are wider to share with bicyclists.

Construction on the roundabout will continue until July 2018. Until then, North Main Avenue and Camden Street will remain closed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.