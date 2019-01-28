No charges expected against pizza delivery driver in East Side crash with pedestrian

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say they likely will not file any charges against a pizza delivery driver who drove a car involved in a crash with a pedestrian on the city's East Side late Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. on the Interstate 10 access road near Green Valley Drive.

According to police, a man in his 40s had walked out of a field and attempted to cross the access road when he was hit by the vehicle.

The unidentified man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the pizza delivery vehicle is not expected to face any charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.