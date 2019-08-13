Off-duty officer working traffic injured when truck crashes into vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Crystal City police officer working traffic control was inside his vehicle when it was struck by a pickup truck late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of I-35 North, not far from Eisenhower Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the driver of the white Toyota Tacoma told them that someone had cut him off, causing the truck to swerve into the lane of the off-duty officer and crash into his vehicle.

The unidentified officer was taken by EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no charges being filed against the driver of the pickup truck at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

