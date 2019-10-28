Pair detained by police after rollover crash into tire shop

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman were detained by police after they crashed their vehicle into the garage door of a tire and muffler shop late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. at the Hernandez Tire Shop in the 2900 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the city's South Side.

According to police, the man is being tested for drug intoxication and the woman was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.