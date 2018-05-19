Part of Loop 410 and I-10 to be shut down for construction

SAN ANTONIO - Segments of two major highways will be shut down over the weekend for construction, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

I-10 closures:

The Westbound lanes of I-10 at Camp Bullis Road will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday as crews set bridge support beams. Drivers will take the Camp Bullis Road Exit and continue along the frontage road and re-enter the highway at the next available ramp.

That part of I-10 will close again at 9 p.m. Friday until June 4 at 5 a.m. as crews continue to set up bridge support beams.

410 closures:

At 9 p.m. Sunday, the southbound lanes of 410 between Ingram Road and Highway 151 will be closed until Monday at 5 a.m. as crews hang overhead highway signs.

Traffic will exit Culebra Road, move through the intersection and re-enter at the next available ramp.

