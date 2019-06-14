Parts of De Zavala Road to be closed next 2 weekends

SAN ANTONIO - De Zavala Road between Vance Jackson and Lockhill Selma Road will be closed for the next two weekends for road improvements, a news release said.

The road closures will be in the 4800 block of De Zavala and begin Friday at 10 p.m. and go through Monday, June 17, no later than 5:30 a.m. The second closure will then take place Friday, June 21 at 10 p.m. and go through Monday, June 24 no later than 5:30 a.m.

Crews will be installing a culvert box this weekend and the following weekend crews will be installing an underground water quality sediment control trap.

Traffic will be re-routed from De Zavala to Vance Jackson to Huebner, from Huebner to Lockhill Selma and back to De Zavala.

Officers will be on-site to assist in directing traffic during the road closures. Businesses within the block will not be affected, the press release said.

