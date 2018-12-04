Passenger killed in suspected DWI crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A passenger of a vehicle was killed in a suspected DWI crash early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Harry Wurzbach Road near Rittiman Road, on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the female driver was turning her white sedan off Rittiman Road and onto Harry Wurzbach when she lost control and rolled over into a parking lot on the other side of the street.

Police said the unidentified passenger inside the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The driver was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and she now will be evaluated for a DWI.

Authorities said they believe both speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

