Passenger killed in vehicle crash with tree identified; driver charged

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead, and another is in police custody after a vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. just off the westbound frontage road of NW Loop 410, not far from Culebra Road.

According to police, Brittany Cruz, 28, was a passenger inside a blue Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed three lanes of traffic and veered off the roadway, striking the tree.

Police said emergency crews arrived and pronounced Cruz dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Ayana Gonzales, 23, was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was determined to be intoxicated and was later charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Her bond was set at $30,000.

