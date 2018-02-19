Patrol car hit by sedan while officers stop wrong-way driver

SAN ANTONIO - A patrol car was hit by a sedan while officers were stopping a wrong-way driver, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident began just before 3 a.m. Monday on Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

According to police, officers had used tire spikes to force a wrong-way driver to pull over on Loop 410 near Castle Hills and San Pedro Avenue. That's when, police say, the patrol car blocking traffic near the wrong-way driver was rear-ended by a woman driving a sedan.

RELATED: 2 women seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on NW Side

RELATED: Woman killed in chain reaction crash

Police said the female driver told them that she had been drinking. She was taken into police custody along with the wrong-way driver.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.