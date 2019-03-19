Pedestrian clipped by NEISD school bus while in crosswalk, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A pedestrian experienced a scary ordeal after they were clipped by a North East Independent School District bus while walking early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Walzem Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk when they were clipped. The pedestrian only had minor injuries as a result of the accident, police said.

Officials did say there were students onboard the bus, but that none were injured.

No charges are expected to be filed. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

