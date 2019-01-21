Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Babcock Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the person struck was hit by a car that was seen swerving in the road. SAPD and emergency crews said the individual hit died at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department Traffic Investigation Detail is investigating the incident and said they are looking into alcohol as a factor.

There is no word if police have identified a driver responsible for the collision.

