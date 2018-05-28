Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle while attempting to cross Culebra Road

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Culebra Road near Benrus Boulevard on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the man in his 50s was trying to cross the street when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

RELATED: Man dead after being hit by sports car while crossing West Side street

RELATED: Drivers clear of charges after hitting pedestrians in separate incidents

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid, police said.

The name of the man hit and killed has yet to be released.

Police said the teenage driver will not be charged in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.