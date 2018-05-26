Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle while attempting to cross Rittiman Road

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street late Friday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near FM 78 and Rittiman Road.

According to police, the 49-year-old man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and said he did not see him.

The name of the man hit and killed has yet to be released.

Police said alcohol did not play a factor in the accident and the driver will not be charged.

