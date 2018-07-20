Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Culebra Road

SAN ANTONIO - A man walking along a Northwest Side street was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the call just before 7 a.m. to the 3600 block of Culebra Road, which is located not far from Northwest 36th Street and North General McMullen.

According to police, the 78-year-old man was carrying a bag full of aluminum cans and darted out into the street.

The man was hit by a woman driving a compact car, police said. The driver said she didn't see him because there was another car in the way. The man suffered a head injury and numerous broken bones.

The driver did stop and was checked out by paramedics herself because she was shaken up by the incident, police said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.