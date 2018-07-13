Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, which is located not far from Potranco Road and Loop 410 on the city's West Side.

According to police, the woman was hit by a yellow Hummer just after running out into the street.

The woman was taken to University Hospital for her life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle and some witnesses attempted to perform CPR right before emergency responders arrived.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the Hummer, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.