Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Babcock Road, not far from Huebner Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the 63-year-old man was wearing dark clothing and attempted to cross the street while not in a crosswalk. That's when, police say, the vehicle hit him.

The man hit was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, did not see him until it was too late. Officials say he will not be facing any charges.

