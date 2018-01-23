Pedestrian hospitalized in East Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - An East Side man was taken to an area hospital following a late night hit-and-run, San Antonio Police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Semlinger Road.

According to police, a man in his 30s was crossing the street when he was hit by a sedan. The victim told police that the driver of the vehicle got out and told him that he was OK before getting back in the car and driving off.

The injured man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a compound fracture to his leg.

Police said they are looking for the driver of the sedan.

