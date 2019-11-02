Plan ahead for downtown San Antonio detours, street closures

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend will be filled with river parades, festivals and performances -- not to mention many street closures -- so San Antonio city officials warned people Friday to plan ahead for the detours set up downtown.

You should consider arriving early if you're attending any downtown events, including Majestic Theatre performances, Day of the Dead festivities, Diwali or Alamo City Comic Con.

Due to recent severe weather situations and large-scale damage to downtown structures, there are some street closures in the area.

Navarro Street (between Houston and Travis streets)

St. Mary’s Street (between Crockett and Commerce streets)

Police officers will be on-site to assist in directing traffic.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer special event service from the Crossroads Park and Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd., to Market Street at Alamo Street beginning at noon Saturday.

Return service will continue until 11 p.m.

If you're going to drive, city officials said you can park at the City’s St. Mary’s Street Garage or the City Tower Garage, which sit close to festivities but away from street closure points.

A full list of city-owned garages, lots and meters can be found by clicking or tapping here. In addition, there are noncity-owned lots and garages in the area where visitors can park for a fee.

