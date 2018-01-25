Plan to widen Culebra Road to bring relief to homeowners near Bexar-Medina county line

SAN ANTONIO - Plans to widen Culebra Road near the Bexar-Medina county line is a welcome relief for homeowners and business owners in the area.

Veronica Reyna moved to the area for the slower pace of life, but in the last three years, she’s also seen a slower pace of traffic.

“What used to take me 20 minutes to get to work now takes me 45 minutes with the traffic,” she said.

Reyna liked the plans the Texas Department of Transportation has mapped out for Culebra Road. She was one of several people who got to see and ask more about the project.

Work on the $29 million project is set to begin in 2021 and will widen Culebra Road from two to four lanes. It will also include pedestrian and bike access.

The 3-mile project runs from about Galm Road to just past State Highway 211. It will also include a SH 211 overpass at FM 471 to connect SH 211 and its future extension.

Josh Donat, a TxDOT spokesman, said the department is trying to stay ahead of the growth. In its latest data, FM 471 at SH 211 had more than 10,000 vehicles. At FM 471 and FM 1560, it’s more than 23,000 vehicles.

“We know it’s needed. Now, we're just trying to do what we can to keep up with the incredible growth out here,” he said. “No other part of the county has seen the population growth that Alamo Ranch has seen.”

In the last three years, Reyna said she’s seen more and more subdivisions popping up along her road home. She said she’s moving out to a less-populated area.

Medina County Judge and landowner Chris Schuchart said the growth is spilling over.

“There’s probably close to 5,000 lots mapped out in Medina County waiting for SH 211 to get built,” he said.

More public hearings are scheduled before the plans are finalized. The project will be paid for through federal, state, Bexar County and Alamo RMA funds. It will take about 2 1/2 years to complete.

