Traffic

Police: 1 taken to hospital after sedan crashes into NE Side bus stop

Incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in 10600 block of Perrin Beitel Rd

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital after a sedan crashed into a Northeast Side bus stop overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 10600 block of Perrin Beitel Road, which is located not far from Wurzbach Parkway on the city's Northeast Side.

More News Headlines

According to police, the red sedan was traveling at a high-rate of speed when it lost control and hit the bus stop clipping a 50-year-old man.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the red sedan, a man in his 20s, was being assessed for a DWI. A female passenger inside the vehicle was not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.