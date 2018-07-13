Police: 1 taken to hospital after sedan crashes into NE Side bus stop

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital after a sedan crashed into a Northeast Side bus stop overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 10600 block of Perrin Beitel Road, which is located not far from Wurzbach Parkway on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the red sedan was traveling at a high-rate of speed when it lost control and hit the bus stop clipping a 50-year-old man.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the red sedan, a man in his 20s, was being assessed for a DWI. A female passenger inside the vehicle was not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

