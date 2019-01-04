Police: 18-year-old pedestrian hit by sedan

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old pedestrian has been taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Culebra Road near Northwest 36th Street, not far from St. Mary's University.

According to police, the 18-year-old was wearing dark-colored clothing and was walking in the street when he was hit by the red sedan.

The unidentified teen was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said the driver of the red sedan stopped to render aid and will not be facing any charges. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.