Police: 4 hospitalized after car crashes into construction vehicle on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash on Loop 410 late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Loop 410 near Highway 151 on the city's West Side.

According to police, a black sedan had crashed into the back of a construction vehicle that was on the main lanes of Loop 410.

Police said emergency crews had to free one person from inside the vehicle just before they were taken to the hospital.

Officers did not disclose the names and ages of the people injured and their conditions are not currently known.

At this time, it is unclear why the crash occurred. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

