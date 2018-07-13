Police: Driver may face charges after rolling vehicle with 2 children inside

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman may be facing charges following a rollover accident on the city's Southeast Side overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The accident was reported around 3 a.m. on Rigsby Avenue near Amity Road.

Police said a witness pulled over after driving over a downed power line. When the driver got out of the vehicle, they saw a car flipped over and a nine-year-old girl standing outside of it, police said.

Police say the witness ran over and helped the remaining people out of the car and called for first responders.

Police did say that the driver, a woman in her 30s, could potentially be facing felony charges of intoxication assault for injuring a child while driving under the influence, pending blood tests.

The nine-year-old girl may have a broken arm and that they believe the one-month-old was not hurt.

The one-month-old was found inside the car properly secured in a car seat, which police say most likely saved the boy's life.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

