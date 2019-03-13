Police: Driver hospitalized after crashing vehicle into bedroom of West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was hospitalized after crashing a vehicle into the bedroom of a home on the city's West Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of Monterey Street, which is not far from Old Highway 90 and West Commerce Street.

According to police, the driver was traveling on Fridell Street and instead of turning the vehicle right or left on SW 40th Street, kept going, crashing through a wooden fence and into a bedroom of the house.

A woman inside the home at the time of the crash was not hurt. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not give a reason as to why the driver didn't turn.

Authorities also did not say if the driver will be facing any charges.

