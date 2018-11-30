Police searching for gunman involved in death of far West Side driver

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police on the city's far West Side are looking for a gunman who they say was involved in the death of a driver overnight.

Police said they were responding to a call for shots fired just after 1 a.m. on Northwest Crossroads when they received a second call about a crash.

Officials said the truck was likely speeding near the intersection of Potranco Road and Culebra Road when it ran a red light and swerved, just before hitting a traffic light pole and then rolling into a ditch.

The unidentified driver, a man in his 40s, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police said the driver had a gunshot wound to the leg but that it remains unclear if the gunshot wound or being ejected from the vehicle killed him.

Authorities say they found evidence of a shooting at an apartment complex around the corner not far from the accident.

Police said the person who shot the driver was not found and that they do not have a good description. The investigation into both the shooting and the crash is ongoing.

