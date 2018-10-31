Police: Elderly couple hurt in vehicle accident downtown

SAN ANTONIO - An elderly couple was taken to an area hospital after they both were injured in a vehicle accident late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Flores Street, not far from Dolorosa Street downtown.

According to police, the couple was walking and attempting to cross the street against the crosswalk when they were struck by a sport utility vehicle.

The woman was pushed out of the way of the vehicle by the man who ended up taking the brunt of the impact, police said.

The unidentified couple was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for their injuries. The man is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the driver, a woman in her 30s, had the right of way and did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.

