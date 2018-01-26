Police find woman unconscious next to wrecked scooter on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after she was found by San Antonio police unconscious next to a wrecked scooter on the city's Southeast Side.

Police responded to the call for a crash on Pecan Valley near West Palfrey.

When they arrived, police found the woman in her in her pajamas with no helmet and no identification on her. They also couldn't find any registration on the scooter.

RELATED: Woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing vehicle with children inside

RELATED: Deadly crash downs pole, briefly shuts down part of Harry Wurzbach Road

Police said the only way they were able to identify the woman was because her husband happened to walk up to the scene. The man said he had a bad feeling so he went for a walk.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.