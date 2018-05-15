Police identify 17-year-old hit, killed by SUV on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified a 17-year-old who was hit and killed in a vehicle accident on the city's Southwest Side late Monday night.

Brandon Garcia died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Medina Base Road not far from Loop 410.

According to police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Medina Base Road and passing through a green light at the intersection of SW Loop 410 when Garcia was hit.

Police said Garcia had been standing on the concrete island between the eastbound and westbound lanes, and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and walked into the path of the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep took evasive action but was unable to avoid striking him, police said.

Garcia was taken to University Hospital by EMS, but died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the Jeep was not intoxicated and stayed at the scene and called 911, police said.

No criminal charges are pending as a result of the accident.

