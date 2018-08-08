Police: Intoxicated woman staggers into traffic, gets hit by pickup truck

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck on the city's Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, which is found not far from West Woodlawn Avenue.

According to police, the intoxicated woman in her 30s staggered into traffic where she was hit by the truck. The driver stopped to render aid, police said.

The unnamed victim was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. Her condition is not currently known.

Both SAPD and the SAFD responded to the call. The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.