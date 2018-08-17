Police: Man dies after vehicle crash with utility pole

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a 44-year-old man has died following a vehicle crash with a utility pole Thursday night on the city's Northwest Side.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gardina Road, which is located not far from Fredericksburg Road and Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, Manuel Delgado III was in a BMW 525 going westbound on Gardina when the driver of the BMW failed to negotiate a curve and struck the utility pole.

Delgado left the scene just as EMS was arriving. A short time later, he went to Methodist Hospital for his injuries.

Delgado was eventually transferred to University Hospital and died shortly after arrival, police said.

The driver is not facing any charges.

