Driver hospitalized after getting pinned inside vehicle during crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was taken to an area hospital after he was pinned inside his vehicle during a crash overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The accident was reported around 3:45 a.m. on East Sonterra Boulevard in Stone Oak on the city's far North Side.

According to police, the man in his 70s was driving eastbound on Sonterra Boulevard when he for some unknown reason lost control of the vehicle.

The man ended up roughly 20 yards off the road and pinned inside, police said.

Firefighters worked overnight to rescue the driver. The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police did not say if speed played a factor in the crash.

Major Accident - E Sonterra Blvd at US-281

