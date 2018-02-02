Man's fatal crash with tree likely caused by medical episode, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 70s was killed Friday morning after he experienced a medical episode while driving and before crashing their vehicle into tree, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said the driver was heading westbound on Southwest Military Drive when he had the episode. The driver cut across three lanes of traffic before finally crashing into the tree, police said.

Police said it is not clear if the 73-year-old man died from the impact of the crash or the medical episode first. The man got trapped in the vehicle and emergency crews had to cut him out, police said.

Officials said the name of the victim has yet to be released pending notification to next of kin.

Police said only one lane is currently open in the area.

