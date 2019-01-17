Police: Man's foot gets stuck under truck after failing to put vehicle in park

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after his foot became trapped under his truck late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Howard Street not far from San Pedro Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to police, the driver of the truck forgot to put the vehicle in park and it rolled back, trapping his foot under the tire.

Emergency crews were eventually able to free the unidentified man, who was then taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

