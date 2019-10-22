Police: Motorcyclist injured in crash into median

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist failed to stay in his lane and was struck by a vehicle, causing him to crash into a median late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near Highway 151 and Potranco Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was hit by another vehicle that was pulling into the parking lot of a Gold's Gym.

The motorcyclist struck a median and fell from his bike, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

There were no other reported injuries.

