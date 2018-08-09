Police: Pedestrian fails to wait for signal, gets hit by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle late Wednesday night on the city's Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on Perrin Beitel Road near Loop 410 on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, a man in his late 20s had walked into the crosswalk against the light and was hit by a vehicle going northbound on Perrin Beitel Road.

The pedestrian hit was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The vehicle stopped up the road and called for help, police said. No charges are expected to filed.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

