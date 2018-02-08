Police search for driver responsible for hitting four-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a hit-and-run that injured a four-year-old boy.

The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 around 6:10 p.m. in the 400 block of North Zarzamora Street near West Martin Street.

According to police, Angel Robles, 4, was walking with his grandmother with a walk signal inside a crosswalk on North Zarzamora when he was struck by a red sedan which was turning south from West Martin.

After hitting Robles the driver stopped momentarily then sped off southbound without stopping after learning that the police had been contacted.

The driver of the sedan is described as a woman in her 30s or 40s and police say there were at least two passengers in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

