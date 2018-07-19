Police searching for driver after bicyclist gets hit by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, which is located not far from West Woodlawn Avenue.

According to police, the man riding the bicycle had veered into the street when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to University Hospital for his injuries and they don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver involved in the incident however failed to stop and render aid. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Bandera Road. Police did not disclose a description.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle could potentially face charges if found.

