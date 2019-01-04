Police search for driver who crashed vehicle into 2 South Side businesses

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a vehicle crash that caused damage to two businesses on the city's South Side.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from McMullen Street and South Presa Street.

According to police, the 2016 Toyota 4Runner appears to have veered off the street and sideswiped a small bar called Tee Time just before crashing into the fence of a golf course next door.

Articles from inside a storage unit connected to the bar were scattered as a result of the crash. The vehicle ultimately ended up in a ditch about 40 feet away from the scene, police said.

Investigators said they now will try and use the license plate of the vehicle to help to determine who was driving the 4Runner. No bystanders were reported hurt in the crash.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

