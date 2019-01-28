Police searching for driver who crashed vehicle into North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after crashing their vehicle into a North Side home overnight.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of Laurelwood Drive, which is located not far from Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the sedan drove over a curb, through a fence and then into the back of the house. That's when, police say, the driver got out and ran from the scene.

Police said the original emergency call came out as a structure collapse. So far there is no damage estimate for the home.

Police at this time have not given a name or age of the driver. A cause of the crash is also not currently known.

Police said there were no injuries to the people inside the house. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

