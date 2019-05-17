Police searching for driver who ran over woman just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver who ran over a woman just west of downtown overnight.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Haven for Hope Way and North Frio Street.

According to police, the driver and the victim had been kicked out of Haven for Hope and began arguing in the street nearby. That's when, police said, the man got into his car and hit the woman, knocking her to the ground.

Police said the man then ran over her just before fleeing the scene.

The unidentified woman in her 30s was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. She's expected to recover.

So far, no arrest has been made. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

