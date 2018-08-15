Police: Truck rolls over, car catches fire in vehicle crash on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to an area hospital following a vehicle collision and rollover crash on the city's far North Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road.

According to police, the red pickup truck rolled over just after the collision with a white car. Police said the passengers inside the truck became trapped as a result.

The white car caught fire but everyone from inside the vehicle made it out, police said.

A person from inside the truck and a man from inside the car were both taken to University Hospital. Their names and ages are not currently known.

As of now it is unclear as to why the accident occurred. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

