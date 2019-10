SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are working to determine the cause of a two-vehicle collision on the city's Northwest Side late Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.

According to police, a jeep had a collision with a pickup truck and it is not exactly clear who had the right of way.

Police said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

