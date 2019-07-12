Portion of De Zavala Road to be closed several hours this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The intersection of De Zavala and Brandeis roads will be closed for several hours this weekend as crews complete the installation of a water line.

The closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday, Transportation & Capital Improvement officials said.

Traffic will be rerouted from De Zavala Road to Vance Jackson Road to Huebner Road, from Huebner to Lockhill Selma and back to De Zavala.



Police officers will be on-site to help direct traffic during the closure.

Nearby businesses shouldn't be affected by the closure, TCI officials said.

